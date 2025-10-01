Heated argument between two women over Kannada-Hindi dispute in Bengaluru metro | Video The incident reportedly took place near a ticket counter at a Namma Metro station, where two women got into a verbal altercation.

Bengaluru:

A video of a fiery exchange between two women at a Namma Metro station in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media, sparking fresh debate over language use in public spaces. The argument reportedly stemmed from one woman insisting on speaking Kannada, while the other responded in Hindi and refused to switch.

(This video has been sourced from social media. India TV has not independently verified its authenticity and does not vouch for its credibility.)

The incident reportedly took place near a ticket counter at a Namma Metro station, where two women got into a verbal altercation. The video shows one woman, wearing a black burqa, telling the other to “speak Hindi,” and questioning whether she was the Chief Minister for insisting on Kannada.

‘Are you Siddaramaiah’s woman?’

The situation escalated further when one of the woman made derogatory remarks, saying, “Are you Siddaramaiah’s woman? Get lost,” referring to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, known for supporting Kannada in administration and education. The woman in saree, meanwhile, continued to assert her right to speak Kannada, saying, “Kannada… Kannada,” multiple times during the altercation.

The video has triggered a wide range of reactions online, with many social media users voicing concerns about the growing intolerance over language preferences. One user comment noted, “Every day there seems to be a fight over Kannada—why so much intolerance nowadays?”

Another user on X (formerly Twitter) dismissed the incident, saying, “The situation doesn’t really warrant outrage or a hullabaloo from language warriors.”