Karnataka government moves to restrict RSS activities in educational institutions

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday (October 16) has decided to introduce regulations aimed at curbing activities related to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) within government school and college premises. The move, announced by Minister Priyank Kharge, has sparked discussions across political circles and among education stakeholders in the state.

The decision was taken based on Karnataka Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge’s letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a ban on RSS activities and its affiliated organisations.

"The rules we want to bring is regarding public places, government schools, colleges, government premises, government owned institutions and aided institutions. We will bring together the previous orders issued by the Home department, Law Department, and the Education Department to frame a new rule. In the next two to three days, the new rule will come into force within the framework of law and the Constitution," the minister told media after the cabinet meeting.

New rules to safeguard educational neutrality

According to Minister Kharge, the forthcoming rules are intended to ensure that educational institutions remain neutral spaces focused solely on learning and welfare. He emphasised that no organisation, regardless of its ideology, should be allowed to conduct activities that could influence or polarize students in state-run institutions.

"We cannot control any organisation, but from now on you cannot do whatever you want in public places or roads. Whatever you have to do, it has to be done after seeking the government’s permission," he said.

Kharge said it is left to the discretion of the government whether to give permission to carry out such activities.

Noting that there are parameters to grant permission, the minister said, "You cannot walk on the road waving sticks or take out ‘Patha Sanchalana’ (march) just by giving intimation to the authorities. All these things will be part of the rules we are going to introduce.

The cabinet’s decision follows concerns raised about ideological programs reportedly being held on some school campuses. The government believes that introducing these measures will help maintain the spirit of inclusivity and academic independence in Karnataka’s education system.

Political reactions begin to surface

The announcement has already triggered strong responses from different political quarters. Critics have claimed that the decision targets cultural organisations unnecessarily, while supporters argue that government-funded educational premises must remain free from any ideological influence.

As the Education Department prepares the draft of the proposed rules, the debate around ideological freedom versus institutional neutrality is expected to intensify in the coming weeks, setting the stage for another major political flashpoint in Karnataka.