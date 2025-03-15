Good news for Karnataka! 100-bed multispecialty hospital coming up in Sarvagnanagar Good news for Karnataka: Additionally, the multispecialty hospital will house a fully equipped intensive care unit (ICU) and a dialysis centre, ensuring comprehensive healthcare services for the local community.

Karnataka: Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George, along with Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, inspected the ongoing construction of a state-of-the-art 100-bed multispecialty hospital in HRBR Layout in Bengaluru on Friday (March 14).

During the visit, George emphasised the hospital’s high-quality, patient-friendly design and urged the Health department to ensure the provision of essential medical equipment and staff.

According to an official statement from the Minister’s Office, George also directed authorities to expedite the project’s completion to serve residents at the earliest.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao lauds KJ George's efforts

Rao commended George’s efforts in spearheading the development of a model hospital for the constituency. He requested a cost estimate to be submitted through the Finance department, assuring that he would present it to the Cabinet for approval and necessary action.

"Today, I inspected the construction of a new government multi-specialty hospital under construction in the Sarvajnanagar assembly constituency along with Energy Minister KJ George," Rao posted on X.

"In order to provide better health facilities to the people of the country, our government will build community health centers in new taluks. Along with this, it is emphasizing on upgrading many taluk hospitals and building multi-specialty hospitals that provide the best health services," he added.

The statement further noted that the upcoming multispecialty hospital will feature a dedicated emergency department, ramp accessibility, and specialised consultation rooms for ENT and other disciplines on the ground floor.

Karnataka govt mulls raising retirement age for super-speciality doctors

The Karnataka government is actively considering increasing the retirement age of doctors serving in super-specialty hospitals under the medical education department from the current 60 years. During an interaction with doctors at the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru, Karnataka Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil assured medical professionals that the government is keen on extending the retirement age to retain experienced doctors in super-speciality hospitals.

The move comes in response to concerns raised by senior doctors at Jayadeva, who pointed out that after spending nearly 35 years in medical education and training, they only get to serve around 20-25 years before retiring at 60. "We have been deliberating on this issue for some time. To ensure better healthcare services and make the most of our experienced doctors, I will soon discuss the matter with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and propose raising the retirement age for doctors in super-speciality hospitals," Patil said.

In addition to the proposed retirement age extension, Patil announced a significant benefit for doctors working in the medical education department- an insurance facility. Currently, these doctors are not covered under any government insurance scheme, but the state is planning to implement Jeevana Sanjivini, a scheme already available under the Health and Family Welfare Department.