Gold Smuggling Case: Judicial custody of Ranya Rao and co-accused extended until April 21

The judicial custody of Kannada actress Ranya Rao, businessman Tarun Raju, and jeweller Sahil Jain in the ongoing gold smuggling case has been extended until April 21, 2025, a Bengaluru court confirmed on Monday. The trio, arrested in connection with an international gold smuggling racket, are accused of illegally importing over Rs 12.56 crore worth of gold from Dubai to India.

Ranya Rao, who also goes by the alias Harshavardhani Ranya, was apprehended on March 3, 2025, at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, when she was found in possession of 14.8 kilograms of gold. Authorities quickly linked this discovery to a much larger operation, prompting an in-depth investigation into the accused's activities. Rao’s frequent trips to Dubai between 2023 and 2025 raised alarms, as she made 45 solo journeys during this period, prompting investigators to suspect her involvement in an extensive smuggling network.

Further investigation revealed that Ranya had co-founded a Dubai-based firm, Vira Diamonds Trading, with Tarun Raju in 2023. Authorities allege that the company was a front for illegal activities, particularly smuggling gold into India. Raju, a businessman and actor known by his alias Virat Konduru, was arrested after investigators uncovered evidence suggesting he was deeply involved in purchasing gold from Dubai and facilitating its illegal transport to India.

Sahil Jain, a jeweler based in Bengaluru, was also implicated in the case. Authorities claim Jain helped Ranya sell 49 kilograms of smuggled gold, valued at over Rs 40 crore, and managed hawala transactions to transfer significant sums to Dubai. It is alleged that Jain received commissions for his role in the illegal operation.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), which is leading the investigation, has gathered substantial evidence linking the accused to the smuggling ring. The court previously denied bail to Raju, citing the seriousness of the economic offense and his frequent international travel, which posed a potential flight risk. Given the gravity of the allegations and the evidence against them, the trio's custody has been extended while further investigations continue.

Background of the Case:

Raja's arrest was followed by that of Sahil Jain, a jewelry dealer accused of assisting in the sale of smuggled gold in India and managing hawala networks to fund the operation. The total value of the gold smuggled by the group has been estimated at over Rs 52 crore, making this one of the largest smuggling cases in recent memory.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities piecing together evidence from various sources to dismantle the network involved. As the accused remain in judicial custody, the case continues to unfold, shedding light on the extent of illegal gold trade between Dubai and India.