Gold smuggling case: Actor Ranya Rao moves Karnataka High Court after bail plea rejection Actor Ranya Rao has moved the Karnataka High Court seeking bail in the gold smuggling case after lower courts rejected her plea. A sessions court in Bengaluru denied her bail for the third time on March 27.

Actor Ranya Rao has approached the Karnataka High Court seeking bail in the gold smuggling case after her plea was rejected by both the Magistrate and Sessions Courts. Her lawyer, B.S. Girish, filed the petition, and the High Court is expected to hear the matter next week.

On March 27, a sessions court in Bengaluru rejected Ranya’s bail plea for the third time. The Kannada actor, whose full name is Harshavardhini Ranya Rao, was arrested after gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore were seized from her at Kempegowda International Airport on March 3. She had arrived from Dubai at the time of the seizure.

Following her arrest, searches at her residence led to the recovery of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore.

During an earlier hearing, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) lawyer, Madhu Rao, informed the court that Ranya and her associate, Raj, had traveled to Dubai together approximately 26 times, often departing in the morning and returning the same evening. Before her arrest, Ranya allegedly booked a flight ticket for Raj, who later handed over the gold to her in Dubai