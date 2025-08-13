From 30-year-old friendship to murder: Bengaluru man killed by friend over extramarital affair Vijay Kumar and Dhananjaya were friends for the past three decades, and the two had settled down in Bengaluru. Kumar, who was involved in the real estate business, later got married to Asha ten years ago, and the couple used to live in Kamakshipalya.

Bengaluru:

A 39-year-old man was allegedly killed by his childhood friend in Bengaluru's Machohalli village for having an illicit relationship with his wife. The deceased was identified as Vijay Kumar, and the accused as Dhananjaya alias Jay.

Kumar and Dhananjaya were friends for the past three decades, and the two had settled down in Bengaluru. Kumar, who was involved in the real estate business, later got married to Asha ten years ago, and the couple used to live in Kamakshipalya.

Kumar's wife in illicit relationship with Dhananjaya

Recently, Kumar found out that his wife Asha was in an illicit relationship with Dhananjaya. He even caught them red-handed and obtained some of their pictures, leading to an argument between him, Dhananjaya and Asha. Following this, he and Asha shifted to a rented accommodation in Machohalli in an attempt to save their marriage, but the disputes did not end between them.

Kumar's body found in Machohalli

Kumar's murder took place on Monday night. On that day, he was in the house, but stepped out in the evening and was attacked by two unidentified assailants near the Machohalli Cross. The unidentified assailants had used machete to attack Kumar, suspect the police.

Later, the Bengaluru Police recovered his body at the D-Group Layout of Machohalli.

Kumar murdered by Dhananjaya, Asha

According to the Bengaluru Police, Kumar was murdered by Dhananjaya and Asha after he found out about their extramarital affair. A first information report (FIR) has now been registered by the police, and a probe is underway.

The Bengaluru Police has also detained Asha, who is being questioned, while a search is underway to nab Dhananjaya, who is on the run. In addition to Asha, the police have also detained other suspects and are questioning them.

However, the police believe that Asha and Dhananjaya are the planners of Kumar's murder.

