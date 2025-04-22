Ex-Karnataka DGP's wife Pallavi Googled ways to kill by slitting neck before gruesome murder An examination of Pallavi's phone revealed that she looked up on Google on how a person can die with cuts on veins and blood vessels near the neck on the internet, and her device's search history showed similar queries over five days.

Bengaluru:

Pallavi, the wife of former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash, searched the internet for ways to kill a person, including blows to veins and blood vessels near the neck, for days before she allegedly stabbed her husband to death at their residence in Bengaluru on Sunday night, police sources said.

Pallavi, 64, was arrested on Monday and has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody following a complaint by her son Karthikesh, who claimed his mother used to fight with his father a lot and often gave her death threats over the days leading to the gruesome murder. The case is now being probed by the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru (CCB).

Sources said an examination of Pallavi's phone revealed that trying to gain knowledge on how a person can die with cuts on veins and blood vessels near the neck on the internet, and her device's search history showed similar Google queries over five days.

Accused wife diagnosed with schizophrenia

It has also been found that Pallavi had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was undergoing treatment with prescribed medication.

On the contrary, Pallavi claimed she was subjected to domestic abuse at the hands of the former top cop. While being shifted to jail from a court on Monday night, she kept repeating the word "domestic abuse" when faced with queries from media persons.

I've killed a monster: What happened on the day of the murder

The body of a 68-year-old former police chief, a 1981-batch IPS officer originally from Bihar, was found in a pool of blood on the ground floor of his three-storey residence in the posh HSR Layout.

According to preliminary investigations, a domestic altercation turned violent when Pallavi allegedly threw chilli powder into Prakash's face. As he struggled with the pain, she reportedly stabbed him multiple times, resulting in his death at the scene.

Following the incident, Pallavi is said to have made a video call to a friend, during which she allegedly said, “I have killed the monster.”

Kartikesh, claimed that his mother had been threatening to kill his father for the past week. He added that due to these threats, his father had temporarily moved to his sister’s home for safety. The son further alleged that two days before the incident, his younger sister, Kriti, visited their father and persuaded him to return home, despite his reluctance.

On Sunday at around 5 pm, while Kartikesh was at the Karnataka Golf Association in Domlur, a neighbour called to inform him that his father had been found lying unresponsive on the ground floor of their home.

He told police that both Pallavi and Kriti often had arguments with his father and expressed strong suspicion that both may have been involved in the murder. He urged the police to initiate legal action.

It also emerged that Pallavi had visited the HSR Layout police station a few months earlier to file a complaint, but when officials reportedly declined to register it, she staged a sit-in protest outside the station.