Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash found dead at Bengaluru home, suspected to be murdered by wife The 68-year-old IPS officer from the 1981 batch was a native of Champaran in Bihar and held an MSc in Geology.

Bengaluru:

Former Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence in HSR Layout in Bengaluru on Sunday, said police. As per the police sources, he was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife.

Karnataka cadre 1981 batch IPS officer Prakash retired in 2015 after serving as the state's DG and IGP. He lives in HSR Layout, Bengaluru. On Sunday afternoon, Prakash was found lying in a pool of blood at home.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that he had been murdered. Police suspect that Om Prakash was murdered by his wife, as his wife and daughter were in the living room of the house. Police sources informed that it was wife who called the police and gave information about his murder. But when the police team reached his residence, she refused to open the door.

Police are investigating the case. More details awaited.