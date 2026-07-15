Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner, two IPS officers get clean chit in Chinnaswamy stampede case

Bengaluru:

In a major development in the Bengaluru stampede case, the Karnataka government has closed the departmental inquiry against former Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda and two other IPS officers in connection with the deadly stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations in June 2025. The state government on Tuesday decided to drop the departmental proceedings against the officers, giving them a clean chit in the case that claimed 11 lives and left more than 50 people injured.

Stampede during RCB's IPL victory celebrations

The tragic incident took place on June 4, 2025, when massive crowds gathered outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden Indian Premier League title. As thousands of fans assembled near the venue, a stampede broke out, resulting in the deaths of 11 people and injuries to over 50 others. The incident triggered widespread criticism over crowd management and event planning.

Officers were suspended after the incident

Following the tragedy, the then Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suspended several police officials, holding them responsible for the deaths. Those suspended included then Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, Additional Commissioner of Police Vikas Kumar Vikas, then Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division) Shekhar, along with an Assistant Commissioner of Police and a Police Inspector.

Govt explains decision to close inquiry

According to a government circular issued on Tuesday, the decision was taken after reviewing the officers' defence and the opinion of the administrative department. "After reviewing the defence statements submitted by the officers concerned and the opinion of the administrative department, the competent authority has decided to close the departmental inquiry against the officers," the circular stated. Sources said a decision regarding the suspended Assistant Commissioner of Police and Police Inspector is also expected soon.

High Court report had blamed RCB management

The Bengaluru stampede had sparked a major political and legal controversy which prompted the Karnataka government to submit a status report before the High Court. In its report, the government placed the primary responsibility for the incident on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru management and highlighted several alleged lapses in the organisation of the event.

According to the status report:

Formal permission for the celebration event was not obtained.

RCB allegedly went ahead despite the police declining permission.

A massive crowd gathered outside the stadium beyond manageable levels.

Last-minute changes requiring entry passes created confusion among spectators.

Crowd management arrangements were found to be inadequate.

Case remains one of Bengaluru's biggest crowd management failures

The stampede remains one of the most tragic public safety incidents in Bengaluru's recent history. While the departmental proceedings against the senior IPS officers have now been closed, the larger investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and accountability of other stakeholders continues to draw attention.

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