Exam pleas with a side of money: Students offer cash to clear class 10 exam in Karnataka Students in Chikkodi, Karnataka, have gone viral for slipping cash into their answer sheets with creative pleas, ranging from emotional requests to bribes, to secure a passing grade in their SSLC exams.

New Delhi:

In what can only be described as a unique blend of desperation, creativity, and humor, students sitting for their Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams in Chikkodi, Karnataka, have made headlines for slipping cash and heartfelt "love letters" inside their answer sheets. Teachers and invigilators in Belagavi district were left stunned and amused after discovering these unconventional and sometimes bold requests in the middle of the exam.

According to reports, one particularly memorable moment involved a student who placed a crisp Rs 500 note between their answers with a simple plea: "Please pass me." Whether it was an act of hope, humor, or misguided strategy, the student’s bold move had invigilators scratching their heads and sharing a good laugh. Another student added a twist, writing, "Please pass me, my love is in your hands," alongside their request. It seemed as though the exam room had turned into a place for romantic appeals rather than academic assessments.

But the creative bribes didn’t stop at sweet words. One student took the concept of "bribery with a side of hospitality" to a whole new level, slipping in Rs 500 with the note: "Have tea with this Rs 500, sir, and please pass me." Not one to be left behind, another student went the extra mile, promising more money if the invigilator helped them clear the exam: "If you pass me, I will give you more money." Clearly, the students weren’t shy about their financial offers.

As the requests became more dramatic, one student appealed to their future, writing: "If you don’t pass me, my parents won’t send me to college." With their future seemingly riding on that Rs 500 note, the student’s desperation was palpable.

The social media world quickly caught on to the viral phenomenon, sharing screenshots of these audacious, often hilarious requests. The combination of cash, love, and pleas for mercy had many wondering if these students truly believed a bribe would sway their invigilators or if they were simply adding some color to their otherwise nerve-wracking exam day.

This isn’t the first time Indian students have resorted to creative strategies during exams. Just last month, students in Madhya Pradesh were caught slipping "help" notes inside their answer sheets, offering everything from "a free lunch" to "guaranteed friendship" for a pass. In 2021, a similar incident in Uttar Pradesh made waves when a student slipped in a note reading: "Help me pass, or I’ll fail the whole class," along with a small envelope of cash. While education officials condemned such tactics, these unusual attempts at securing a pass have sparked debates on the pressure students face during exams.

In some districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, a disturbing trend emerged where answer sheets were filled with anything but answers. Students, perhaps overwhelmed by exam stress, resorted to filling their papers with anything from doodles to random scribbles, rather than leaving their sheets blank. In one particularly bizarre instance, a student turned their science answer sheet into a personal diary, recounting an elaborate love story instead of responding to subject-specific questions. The student’s creativity, however, didn’t impress the evaluators—reports indicate they were awarded a straight zero for the unconventional approach.

As for the teachers and invigilators, many have found these incidents both amusing and perplexing. They continue to maintain their professional integrity, despite the unconventional pleas they encounter.

Whatever the case, Chikkodi’s SSLC exams have certainly provided more than just a test of academic knowledge—they’ve given the internet a lot to talk about. Stay tuned for more inventive strategies, as students around the country seem to be cooking up new ways to deal with the pressure of exams.