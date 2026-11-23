A dispute over the relocation of wild elephants in Karnataka's Malnad region has triggered fresh political trouble for the ruling Congress, with three party MLAs threatening to resign over the Forest Department's ongoing operation. The legislators are opposing the movement of wild elephants from the Belur area of Hassan district towards the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary in Chikkamagaluru district.

The three MLAs who have expressed strong displeasure are Nayana Motamma from Mudigere, T.D. Rajegowda from Sringeri and H.D. Thammaiah from Chikkamagaluru. They have warned that they could step down from their positions if the issue is not addressed. The controversy has also raised concerns among residents of more than 20 villages under Gonibeedu Hobli, where people fear an increased risk of elephant attacks.

Why are three Congress MLAs opposing elephant relocation?

The immediate trigger for the political disagreement is the Forest Department's operation to relocate wild elephants from Belur in Hassan district towards the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary in Chikkamagaluru.

The three Congress legislators have objected to the ongoing operation, particularly the activity in the Mudigere area. Their anger has reportedly continued despite assurances from the Forest Department that no elephant relocation operation would be carried out from November 25.

The issue has become particularly sensitive in the Malnad region, where human-elephant conflict has remained a concern for residents. More than 20 villages under Gonibeedu Hobli are reportedly worried about the possibility of elephant attacks.

MLAs Nayana Motamma and T.D. Rajegowda have expressed dissatisfaction over the situation, while H.D. Thammaiah has also joined them in opposing the relocation exercise.

What has the Forest Department said?

According to the information provided, the Forest Department had assured the legislators that it would not conduct any further elephant relocation operation from November 25.

However, the ongoing operation in the Mudigere area has reportedly angered the MLAs, who are seeking action on the concerns raised by residents.

The disagreement has brought the issue of human-elephant conflict back into focus. For people living in the affected villages, the concern is not limited to the relocation operation itself but also the potential threat to lives and agricultural crops.

Is the elephant row linked to Congress power-sharing tensions?

The dispute has also brought attention to possible dissatisfaction within the Karnataka Congress over the distribution of political positions and opportunities.

There had been speculation that Nayana Motamma and H.D. Thammaiah were among the aspirants for ministerial positions. After they did not get ministerial berths, they were reportedly seen as possible contenders for chairperson posts in government corporations and boards.

However, the recently announced appointments included MLA G.S. Srinivas from Tarikere, who was appointed chairperson of the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation.

This has led to discussions over whether some legislators are unhappy with the distribution of positions within the party. T.D. Rajegowda has also joined Motamma and Thammaiah in expressing dissatisfaction, with alleged concerns over the balance of power and opportunities within the Congress.

However, the available information does not establish that the three legislators' threat to resign is directly linked to the corporation appointments. The elephant relocation dispute remains the immediate issue around which their protest has emerged.

CM Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar face political challenge

The developments have put the Karnataka Congress leadership under pressure to address the concerns raised by its legislators.

Attention is now on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and the Congress high command, and how they respond to the growing discontent.

The situation presents two challenges for the ruling party. The first is addressing concerns over human-elephant conflict in the Malnad region, where residents fear for their safety and crops. The second is managing dissatisfaction among party legislators over the distribution of positions and opportunities.

Whether the three MLAs will follow through on their resignation threat remains to be seen. It also remains unclear whether the dispute will be resolved through changes to the elephant relocation operation or require intervention from the party leadership.

For now, the issue has developed into both a local wildlife management dispute and a political challenge for the Karnataka Congress.

Also read:

High drama at Bengaluru airport as police stop Andhra Congress chief Sharmila from visiting family palace