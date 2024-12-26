Egg thrown at Karnataka MLA, BJP accuses Congress workers of attack, probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : X Egg thrown at Munirathna.

Eggs were on Wednesday thrown at Bengaluru’s RR Nagar MLA Munirathna, who was recently released on bail in a rape case. The incident was reported when Munirathna was attending an event mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Laggere and some miscreants attacked him with eggs. After the incident came to the limelight, the BJP accused Congress workers of throwing eggs at the MLA.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Munirathna was walking towards his car after finishing off the event with police personnel and his security staff around. Miscreants threw eggs at him while he was reaching his car and fled the scene. The MLA’s security staff and police were alerted immediately and escorted the MLA towards his car.

Soon after the incident, the MLA was immediately rushed to the hospital and he said that the Congress party is plotting a plan to kill him.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Munirathna said that it is evident that the Congress party is trying to kill him and added that DK Shivakumar is already laying a plan and today’s incident is the proof for their vile plan as he is unable to digest the defeat of his brother (DK Suresh) from Bengaluru Rural in the Lok Sabha elections.

Munirathna also slammed Kusuma, wife of late IAS officer DK Ravi and said that he might get killed because of her who lost in the assembly elections against the former.

In the meantime, the Bengaluru police detained three suspects who were allegedly involved in throwing an egg at the MLA.

The Nandini Layout police station filed a case to look into the incident. It is significant to note that it was Munirathna’s first key public outing since he came out on bail after he was arrested for rape and intimidation of a woman.