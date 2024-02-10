Karnataka: Doctor suspended for conducting pre-wedding photoshoot at government hospital in Chitradurga

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Doctor suspended for conducting pre-wedding shoot at government hospital in Karnataka's Chitradurga district.

Karnataka news: A doctor was suspended from his service for conducting a pre-wedding shoot in the operation theatre at Bharamasagar Government Hospital in Chitradurga district. Informing about the decision, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said such indiscipline from doctors will not be tolerated.

"Government hospitals exist for the health care of the people and not for personal work. I cannot tolerate such indiscipline from doctors," Gundu Rao said.

Contractual doctor suspension

Dr Abhishek was a contractual doctor at the hospital in Chitradurga and his suspension was ordered on the recommendation of the state Health department.

"All contract employees, including doctors and staff performing duties in the health department, should perform their duties as per the government service rules. I have already instructed the concerned doctors and all the staff to be careful so that such abuses do not happen in government hospitals," Karnataka Health Minister added.

The Karnataka Minister urged the medical staff to focus on performing their duties.

"Facilities provided by the government to the govt hospitals are for the health care of the common people," he said. Earlier this week, a video of the doctor conducting a pre-wedding shoot without permission went viral on several social media platforms.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Karnataka: Siddaramaiah vows legal action against BJP's Eshwarappa over 'shoot traitors' remark