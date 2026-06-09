DK Shivakumar's woes continue, Karnataka minister miffed with portfolio allocation heads to Delhi

Bengaluru:

Days after Chief Minister DK Shivakumar declared that the Ramalinga Reddy rebellion had been resolved, fresh signs of discontent have emerged within the Karnataka government, with two ministers reportedly unhappy over their portfolio allocations travelling to Delhi to hold discussions with the Congress leadership.

Among them is Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who has not yet formally assumed charge of his department despite being assigned the portfolio. Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad has also reached the national capital, with sources indicating he is seeking a place in the state Cabinet.

The developments have fuelled speculation that the issue of portfolio distribution in Karnataka remains unsettled, even as the Congress leadership attempts to project unity following the recent crisis involving senior leader Ramalinga Reddy.

What miffed Krishna Byre Gowda

Sources said Krishna Byre Gowda is pushing for the Bengaluru Development Department to be given control over both the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA), arguing that the portfolio would otherwise lack sufficient administrative authority over key planning bodies.

His visit to Delhi has triggered renewed discussion within party circles over whether the government may revisit parts of the Cabinet portfolio allocation made after its formation.

Another upset MLA

Meanwhile, Rizwan Arshad is also reportedly lobbying for a Cabinet position, adding to the ongoing political activity in the national capital.

The parallel efforts have reinforced perceptions that several demands within the party remain unresolved, posing a fresh challenge for Shivakumar as he seeks to consolidate his administration.

The latest developments come shortly after Shivakumar moved to defuse tensions sparked by Ramalinga Reddy’s resignation over dissatisfaction with earlier assurances related to portfolio allocation.

Interestingly, the allocation of the Bengaluru Development portfolio had earlier triggered dissatisfaction for Ramalinga Reddy, who resigned from his post on June 5, just two days after taking oath. Reddy had claimed that he was promised the portfolio but was instead given the Irrigation Ministry, while the Bengaluru Development portfolio was assigned to Krishna Byre Gowda.

Now, even the minister who received the high-profile portfolio is reportedly seeking further clarity over its scope and administrative control.

Also read: What CM DK Shivakumar said on Ramalinga Reddy quitting Karnataka Cabinet