Diwali bonanza: Karnataka govt hikes DA to 14.25 per cent for employees and pensioners Ahead of Diwali, the Karnataka government has raised the Dearness Allowance for employees and pensioners from 12.25% to 14.25% of basic pay, effective from July 1. This is the second hike in the financial year.

Bengaluru:

In a festive cheer for government employees and pensioners, the Karnataka government on Wednesday announced a hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) from 12.25 per cent to 14.25 per cent of basic pay. The decision comes just days ahead of the Diwali festival, offering relief to lakhs of state employees and retirees. According to an official order issued by the Finance Department, the revised DA rates will be applicable retrospectively from July 1, 2025. The order stated that the benefit would also extend to state government pensioners and family pensioners.

Second DA hike in this financial year

This marks the second DA revision in the ongoing financial year. Earlier in May 2025, the state government had raised the DA from 10.75 per cent to 12.25 per cent of basic pay. The latest increase reflects the government's commitment to ease the impact of inflation on employees and pensioners. The hike is expected to boost festive spending and provide a much-needed cushion to household budgets amid rising living costs.

DA revision effective from July 1

Officials confirmed that the revised allowance will be calculated from July 1, and arrears for the previous months will be credited to employees' accounts soon. Departments have been instructed to implement the revised rates immediately. With this revision, Karnataka joins several other states that have recently increased the DA component for their workforce in line with Central government revisions.

(With inputs from PTI)

