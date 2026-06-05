Discord in Shivakumar govt? Karnataka Minister threatens to resign over portfolio allocation

Bengaluru:

Day after allocating portfolios to 13 of his ministers, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is facing internal discord, as senior leader Ramalinga Reddy has threatened to resign from the cabinet, said sources on Friday.

Reddy was allocated the Water Resources department on Thursday, but sources have said that the MLA from the BTM Layout constituency is disappointed with the portfolio allocation. Reddy wanted the Bengaluru Urban Development (GBA) department, which has been allocated to Krishna Byre Gowda.

Sources have told India TV that Reddy has refused to accept any ministry other than Bengaluru Urban Development and is likely to address a press conference later in the day.

The 72-year-old is an eight-time MLA and he previously served as the minister for Transport and Hindu Religious Endowment in the Siddaramaiah government. From 2017 to 2018, Reddy was also the home minister of Karnataka.

In the 2023 assembly elections in Karnataka, Reddy defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate KR Sridhara to retain his seat once again. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), he secured 68,557 or 50.70 per cent votes, while Sridhara received 59,335 or 43.88 per cent votes.

The portfolio allocation in Karnataka

Reddy's threats come a day after Shivakumar allocated portfolios to the newly sworn ministers. Shivakumar, who was the deputy chief minister in the Siddaramaiah government, has retained the finance and personnel departments. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has been allocated the revenue, and youth empowerment and sports departments.

Priyank Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, was given the home, the information technology and biotechnology departments. KJ George has been made the energy and tourism minister, while MB Patil is the heavy and medium industries minister.

Meanwhile, Satish Jarkiholi continued as public works minister, KH Muniyappa retained food and civil supplies, while Sharan Prakash Patil continued to hold the medical education portfolio. Bairathi Suresh will head the transport department and UT Khader has been allotted health.

A second cabinet expansion is likely to take place in Karnataka later this month. Earlier, India TV reported that Congress is planning a mix of old and new guards in Shivakumar's cabinet.

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