Dating app horror: Bengaluru man lured via gay dating app, robbed, locked up and assaulted

Bengaluru:

In a shocking incident, a 31-year-old man from Bengaluru, looking to find love on a gay dating app, ended up being locked up, lured, robbed by a rowdy-shooter. The victim had downloaded the app while he was exploring LGBTQ platforms online.

The north Bengaluru resident, who works in a private company, purchased a three day pass for the app for just Rs 1. Following which he was soon dual identifying himself as “Sufi.”

After a video call in which Sufi revealed his face, he requested the victim’s phone number to continue the conversation. They agreed to meet in Govindpura on July 5.

Physically assaulted, phone taken forcibly

Upon meeting, Sufi led the victim to a shed near a paying guest facility in Vyalikaval Layout. There, another individual appeared, claiming to own the shed.

Accusing the victim of engaging in illegal activities, the man forcibly took his phone. Shortly after, a third person arrived and physically assaulted the victim while Sufi stood by, revealing his role in the setup.

Attackers demand access to digital wallet

When the victim attempted to flee, Sufi restrained him. The attackers then threatened him and demanded access to his digital wallet. Under duress, the victim transferred Rs 1,000 and was coerced into calling friends to arrange an additional Rs 2,260 before being released.

Initially reluctant to approach the authorities due to fear of social stigma, the victim eventually lodged a police complaint on July 9. Following the investigation, police arrested 26-year-old Sufiyan alias Sufi and his 24-year-old associate Mateen in connection with the case.