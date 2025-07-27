Kharge recalls being passed over for Karnataka CM post after 1999 Congress win Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday expressed disappointment over being overlooked for the Karnataka Chief Minister’s post in 1999, despite leading the Congress Legislature Party to victory. Kharge was speaking at an event in Bengaluru's Vijayapura.

Bengaluru:

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday publicly reflected on his long-standing disappointment over missing the opportunity to become Karnataka Chief Minister in 1999, despite playing a key role in the party’s electoral success that year, reported News18. Speaking at an event in Bengaluru's Vijayapura, Kharge recounted how, as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, he had worked tirelessly to bring the party to power. However, the Chief Minister's post went to S M Krishna, who had joined the party just months before the election.

“I became the CLP leader and did my best. Our party came to power. But S M Krishna, who had joined us just four months earlier, was made the Chief Minister,” Kharge said, addressing the head of the Belimatha Mahasamsthana (Beli Mutt), who was also present at the event.

Reflecting on his efforts, Kharge said, “I worked hard for five years. The service I rendered went in vain, Swamiji. One must not harbour greed. If you do, you may never get what you desire.” Kharge also outlined his political journey, from block president to the national president of the Congress, emphasising that he never chased power, but always focused on service.

No comment from state minister

Reacting to Kharge’s remarks, Karnataka Minister H K Patil declined to comment, saying he had not heard the speech. However, he briefly noted his political trajectory, saying, “I too was leader of the opposition, three times in the Legislative Council. We just do our service.”

Background: Krishna’s rise in 1999

S M Krishna became the Chief Minister of Karnataka in October 1999 after leading the Congress to a decisive victory, securing 132 out of 224 assembly seats. At the time, Krishna was the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and had spearheaded the party’s campaign. He held the CM post until May 2004.