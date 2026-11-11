Complaint filed against Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge over AI-generated image targeting RSS

Bengaluru:

A police complaint has been filed against Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge over an alleged AI-generated image and social media posts linking the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to an interstate ammunition racket. The complaint was lodged at Bengaluru’s Banashankari Police Station on Tuesday.

Could disturb communal harmony

The complainant accused Kharge of sharing false and misleading information on X, alleging that the minister had linked the RSS to the seizure of live cartridges in Bihar and Haryana. The complainant further claimed that the posts could disturb communal harmony. The complainant has urged the police to register an FIR against Kharge under Sections 192, 196 and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, alleging that his statements could promote enmity between different groups and lead to public mischief.

According to the complaint, Kharge allegedly tried to link the RSS to the seizure of around 44,250 live cartridges in Bihar and Haryana through his social media posts and public statements. The complainant claimed that his remarks created the impression that the organisation was involved in the alleged illegal activity.

The complaint further alleged that the Home Minister had circulated unverified information that could fuel hostility, spread misinformation and undermine public peace and communal harmony.

It also stated that if Kharge knowingly shared information despite being aware that it was false, the matter warranted a criminal investigation, given the potential consequences for social harmony.

The complainant argued that Kharge's position as the Home Minister, responsible for monitoring law and order in the state, should not shield him from a criminal investigation.

"Statements made by a Home Minister carry significant authority and influence over the general public. Circulating false information from such a position can create unnecessary suspicion, hostility, damage the reputation of organisations and disturb social harmony," the complaint stated.

Complainant seeks fair investigation

The complainant urged the Banashankari police to conduct an independent inquiry in accordance with the provisions of the BNS and the principles laid down by the Supreme Court.

The complaint also emphasised that no individual was above the law and that the same legal standards applicable to ordinary citizens should apply to those holding constitutional offices.

Seeking a fair and impartial investigation, the complainant urged the police to register an FIR if the allegations and supporting evidence disclosed cognisable offences under the relevant provisions of the BNS.

There was no immediate information on whether the police had registered an FIR or initiated any further action on the complaint.

(With IANS inputs)

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