Chinese-tagged seagull found near Indian Navy base in Karnataka sparks espionage fears | Video Karnataka: Officials insist these GPS tags serve legitimate wildlife research purposes. Yet they haven't ruled out security concerns, particularly due to the bird's discovery near a vital naval base and the Chinese markings on the device.

Bengaluru:

A seagull fitted with a Chinese-made Global Positioning System (GPS) device found on the Karnataka coast has triggered a mix of curiosity and concern, with locals and some officials questioning whether it was part of a scientific study or a covert attempt at spying near a key Indian naval facility.

Seagull with Chinese GPS found near Karwar coast

The incident occurred on the coast of Karwar in Uttara Kannada district, behind the Thimakka Garden area along the shore. Locals noticed a seagull whose appearance seemed unusual, particularly because a device was strapped to its back. Suspicious about the bird’s odd look and the equipment mounted on it, residents alerted the Marine Forest Department. Officials reached the spot, captured the bird safely, and brought it in for examination.

Device marked “Chinese academy of sciences”

During inspection, officers found that the gadget attached to the bird was a GPS tracker. On closer look, they noticed an inscription on the device reading “Chinese Academy of Sciences.” Forest and marine officials have stated that such GPS devices are commonly used in wildlife research to monitor the movement, feeding patterns, and migratory routes of birds. These types of tags are part of international scientific efforts to study migratory species that often cross multiple countries and continents.

Espionage suspicion due to proximity to naval base

Despite the research explanation, the location of the incident has raised eyebrows. The bird was found close to the Kadamba Naval Base in Karwar, a strategically important facility of the Indian Navy on the Arabian Sea coast.

Because of this proximity, some local sources and observers fear the possibility that the bird may have been used as a tool to gather intelligence or conduct reconnaissance over or around the naval base. Concerns have also been amplified by a previous incident: in November last year, a hawk with a GPS device was reportedly found near the same Karwar base.

These back-to-back discoveries have led to speculation that under the guise of wildlife research, sensitive Indian military locations could be under surveillance.

Officials cautious, probe likely to follow

Authorities have so far maintained that the primary stated use of such devices is scientific research. However, they have not dismissed the security angle outright, especially given the strategic location where the bird was found and the origin indicated on the device. The seagull is currently being kept safely at the Marine Forest Department office.

The GPS tracker and its markings are expected to be examined in more detail, potentially involving intelligence and defence agencies to determine-

Whether the device transmitted data in real time and to which servers

What parameters it was recording (location, altitude, speed, etc.)

If similar tagged birds have been spotted elsewhere along India’s coastline

Pattern of concern: Research or reconnaissance?

The recurrence of tagged birds near a major naval installation has raised a broader question that where is the line between legitimate international wildlife research and potential misuse for strategic surveillance?

While there is still no public confirmation that this is a case of espionage, the incident has spotlighted a new dimension of security risk- using innocuous-looking wildlife as carriers of high-tech tracking devices near critical defence infrastructure. Authorities are expected to review protocols for reporting and investigating such findings along sensitive stretches of the Indian coastline.