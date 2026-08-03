Chaos at police constable exam centre in Karnataka's Vijayapura: Here's what triggered the uproar

Vijayapura:

Tensions flared at the Sri Sharadamba PU College in Tikota town of Karnataka's Vijayapura district on Sunday after candidates appearing for the Civil Police Constable recruitment examination raised concerns over a mismatch between the serial numbers of the question papers and the OMR sheets provided to them, prompting several candidates to walk out of the examination centre.

The examination, conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for recruitment to 1,453 Male and Female Civil Police Constable posts, was held at 61 centres across Vijayapura district on Sunday, including the Tikota centre.

What triggered the uproar?

According to district officials, question papers arrived at the centre on time for the 9:30 am examination and were distributed in accordance with the KEA Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). OMR answer sheets were issued after the question papers had been distributed.

During which some candidates raised objections that the serial numbers on their OMR sheets did not match those on the question papers. Claiming the mismatch was irregular, they refused to continue with the examination and walked out of the examination hall.

Officials said the Centre Supervisor and Centre Chief informed the candidates that, as per the KEA SOP, the numbers on the OMR sheet and question paper are not required to be identical. They clarified that candidates only needed to correctly fill in the Question Paper Series Code, Version Code, and registration number on the OMR answer sheet.

District authorities said similar confusion was reported at a few other examination centres, but candidates resumed the exam after officials explained the procedure. However, at the Tikota centre, some candidates remained dissatisfied and left the premises.

Officials said the candidates later requested permission to re-enter the examination hall, but their request was denied as examination rules do not allow candidates to return after leaving the centre in order to maintain the integrity and security of the process.

According to authorities, some candidates who had left the centre allegedly created a disturbance outside and attempted to enter by pushing the gate. Police intervened and brought the situation under control using minimum force, officials said.

Despite the disruption, more than 100 candidates who remained inside the centre completed the examination. The KEA also provided additional time to compensate for the delay caused by the confusion.

Karnataka Examinations Authority issues statement

In a clarification issued after the incident, KEA said misinformation circulating on social media had led some candidates to believe that the OMR answer sheet number and question paper number must match.

The Executive Director of Karnataka Examinations Authority later clarified that "nowhere in the official notifications, instruction booklets, or in verbal instructions was it mentioned that the OMR number and Question Paper number should be the same. In the OMR answer sheet, there is provision to fill the Question Paper Series Code and Version Code."

KEA urged the public not to circulate false or misleading information regarding the examination process on social media.

What did students say?

A student appearing for the Police Constable exam said, "We are seeking justice from Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and state Home Minister Priyank Kharge regarding the injustice we faced today. We have suffered a massive blow. 99% of the students did not take the exam... We were supposed to receive the question paper and OMR sheet at 9.30 or 10 AM, but they were handed to us at 11.00 AM. We approached the DC and the SP, but neither gave us an answer or even spoke to us. We have been wronged. We ought to be allowed to retake the written exam. That is why we didn't take the exam today... If justice isn't served, we will hang ourselves."

(With ANI inputs)

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