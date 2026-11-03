Caught on cam: Woman crashes SUV into Bengaluru eatery, three suffer burns due to hot oil spill

Three workers suffered burn injuries after a speeding car rammed into a restaurant in the Bannerghatta area of Bengaluru Rural district, causing a large vessel of hot oil to spill on them. CCTV footage of the incident, which occurred on October 28, has surfaced.

According to Bengaluru Rural district police, a car bearing an 'L' (Learner) board went out of control and crashed directly into a kebab stall, injuring three employees working there.

Crash caught on CCTV

The investigation revealed that the car was being driven by a woman who reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The speeding car first collided with several two-wheelers parked along the roadside before crashing into the front counter of the food stall.

The impact was so severe that a large vessel containing boiling oil overturned, spilling the hot oil onto workers inside the kitchen.

The injured employees have been identified as Basavaraj, Munikrishna and Manjesh. All three sustained burn injuries in the incident and were immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Police probe underway

Bannerghatta police have seized the car involved in the accident and issued a formal notice to the woman driver. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine how the vehicle lost control and crashed into the restaurant.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Three arrested in road rage with woman

In another incident in the city, three men have been arrested for allegedly abusing a woman, vandalising her car and attempting to assault her following a road rage incident in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 11.10 am on October 28 on the stretch between BDA Complex Signal and Water Tank Signal, within the jurisdiction of Koramangala police station.

A purported video of the incident has surfaced, showing one of the accused, wearing a helmet, attempting to break the rear left-side window of the woman’s car.

According to police, the woman was travelling near BDA Complex when a two-wheeler carrying three men allegedly collided with her car.

When she asked the men to drive carefully, they allegedly abused her using obscene language and attempted to smash the rear left-side window of her vehicle.

After failing to break the window, the accused allegedly picked up a large stone from the road and struck the car. They also removed their helmets and used them to damage the bonnet and the left side of the vehicle before breaking its rear-view mirror, the woman alleged in her complaint.

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