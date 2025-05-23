Cars, music, cheers: Karnataka gangrape accused hold victory rally after release from jail These seven main accused in the case were granted bail by the Haveri Sessions Court as the victim could not identify them with certainty.

Bengaluru:

A shocking incident has come to light in the Haveri district of Karnataka in which seven accused, who were released from jail after getting bail in the 2024 Hangal gangrape case, were seen taking out a victory procession. Locals expressed resentment after the accused took out the victory procession in Akki Alur town in Haveri. After the video of the victory procession went viral on social media, people raised questions about their release from jail.

Notably, these accused took out the victory procession with bikes and cars in Akki Alur town soon after their release from jail.

These seven main accused in the case were granted bail by the Haveri Sessions Court as the victim could not identify them with certainty.

List of accused who got bail

Aftab Chandanakatti

Madar Saab Mandakki

Samiwulla Lalanavar

Mohammad Sadiq Agasimani

Shoib Mulla

Tausip Choti

Riyaz Savikeri

These accused were held in judicial custody for several months following their arrest in connection with the gang-rape of the 26-year-old woman.

What is the case all about?

Sixteen months ago, some men broke into the hotel room of an interfaith couple in Karnataka's Haveri and dragged the woman to a nearby forest and allegedly gang-raped her. The Haveri Sessions Court recently granted bail to the seven primary accused.

The rape victim, who belongs to a minority community and was reportedly in a long-term relationship with a 40-year-old Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver, had checked into a private hotel in Hanagal on January 8, 2024. Police probe suggested that the woman was dragged from the premises and taken to a nearby forested location, where she was allegedly gang-raped by a group of men.

After the matter came to limelight, a case under charges of gang-rape was registered after the survivor gave a detailed statement, initially identifying the suspects during an identification process. However, in the subsequent court proceedings, she reportedly failed to affirm the identities of the accused, weakening the prosecution's case.