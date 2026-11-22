Bengaluru:

The fourth edition of the Canara Bank Marathon 2026 concluded in Bengaluru on Sunday, witnessing record participation of around 11,000 runners across three race categories. Organised by Canara Bank under the motto 'Come Together, Run Together', the event aims to promote fitness and a healthy lifestyle alongside financial well-being.

Canara Bank Marathon attains international status

During the event, it was announced that the Canara Marathon has attained international status, enabling participants who achieve qualifying times to use their performances to seek entry into international-level marathons.

The core management team of Canara Bank flagged off the marathon at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

The marathon was flagged off by Canara Bank's core management team at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

The event featured three categories: a 10K run, which began at around 6 am, followed by a 5K run and a 3K fun run. Canara Bank's senior management team, including its MD and CEO, also participated in the 5K category.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Canara Marathon 2026

Initiative aimed at promoting fitness

Canara Bank MD and CEO Brijesh Kumar Singh said the initiative was aimed at promoting fitness, inclusivity and a healthy lifestyle while bringing together people from diverse backgrounds.

While people typically approach a bank for wealth creation, the MD and CEO of Canara Bank emphasised that the true purpose of this marathon is to raise awareness that "health is the real wealth."

Canara Bank Executive Director Hardeep Singh Ahluwalia noted that the response to the Canara Marathon 2026 was so overwhelming that registrations had to be closed ahead of schedule.

He said that this response indicates that people in Bengaluru, the country's IT capital, place great importance on fitness and have integrated it into their lifestyles. He added that the very objective of the Canara Marathon is to promote health, as good health is the foundation for a happy life.

S K Majumdar, another Executive Director of Canara Bank, who participated in the 5K run, described fitness as "true wealth." He noted that the record-breaking participation by the residents of Bengaluru demonstrates a high level of awareness regarding fitness today and added that by embracing the "fitness mantra," the nation's youth can effectively contribute to the country’s development.

Every participant across all categories of the Canara Marathon received a medal, and the winners were further honored by the management of Canara Bank.