Fitness and community spirit to take centre stage as Bengaluru gears up for Canara Bank Marathon 2025 Canara Bank Marathon 2025: Runners can sign up for the marathon via Canara Bank’s official website. Race kits will be available for collection from November 6 to November 18, giving participants ample time to prepare.

Bengaluru:

Canara Bank is set to organise a grand marathon event in Bengaluru on November 23 (Sunday), encouraging citizens to embrace health, wellness, and a sense of community. The event will be divided into three categories- 3K, 5K, and 10K- designed to engage participants of all fitness levels. The marathon will be flagged off from Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

Three exciting race categories

The marathon offers participants an opportunity to choose a run that matches their fitness and enthusiasm levels-

Canara Savings Run (3K)-

Tailored for beginners, families, and anyone looking for a light, fun-filled experience. This category focuses on enjoyment and togetherness, ideal for those wishing to experience the thrill of running in a social environment.

Canara Premium Run (5K)-

Perfect for casual runners and those seeking to challenge their limits, the 5K run blends excitement with endurance. It offers an achievable goal for participants running for fitness, fun, or personal accomplishment.

Canara Aspire Run (10K)-

Designed for intermediate and seasoned runners, this segment combines speed and stamina. Participants can test their endurance and competitive spirit while enjoying the energy of an athletic challenge.

(Image Source : INDIA TV. )Fitness and community spirit to take centre stage as Bengaluru gears up for Canara Bank Marathon 2025.

Registration and kit distribution details

Participants can register through Canara Bank’s official website. Kit distribution will be conducted between November 6 and November 18, allowing registered runners to collect their race packets before the big day. The final event will take place on November 23 at Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Bank’s commitment to fitness and togetherness

Canara Bank’s Managing Director and CEO, K Satyanarayana Raju, expressed that the marathon symbolises more than just running. “This event is an opportunity to come together as a community, celebrate health and fitness, and inspire one another to move forward,” he said.

The Canara Marathon aims to encourage citizens to stay active while promoting unity and wellness- turning the spirit of running into a celebration of life and collective progress.