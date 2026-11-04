Attention commuters: Bus rides in Karnataka get expensive as state hikes fares by upto Rs 9

Bengaluru:

The bus fares in Karnataka increased by up to Rs 9 across four state corporations, transport minister Byrathi Suresh said on Wednesday. The revised bus fares will come into effect from Wednesday midnight. The minimum fare on BMTC buses in Bengaluru will increase from Rs 6 to Rs 10, while the maximum fare will go up from Rs 35 to Rs 45.

The maximum fare on AC Vajra buses will rise from Rs 75 to Rs 90, while Vayu Vajra services to Kempegowda International Airport will cost up to Rs 425, up from Rs 405. "Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra governments too have increased bus fares, so we are also hiking bus fare," Suresh said. Last year, the bus fares in Karnataka increased by up to 15 per cent.

Bengaluru Metro fares likely to be increased

The metro fares in Bengaluru could see further revisions as proposed in the revised detailed project report (DPR) for Phase 3A. The DPR projects a 12 per cent fare hike every three years, as per reports. Last year, the metro fares in Bengaluru got increased by five per cent, the minimum ticket price went from 10 to Rs 11, while the maximum fare increased to Rs 95 from Rs 90.

Bengaluru Metro's current metro fare

Fare zone Distance slab (kms) Fare F1 0-2 11.00 F2 2-4 21.00 F3 4-6 32.00 F4 6-8 42.00 F5 8-10 53.00 F6 10-15 63.00 F7 15-20 74.00 F8 20-25 84.00 F9 25-30 95.00 F10 >30 95.00

Commuter-friendly discounts in BMRCL

5% discount during peak hours

10% discount during non-peak hours

10% discount on Sundays and on three designated National Holidays

The annual increase @ 5% shall also be applicable on Tourist Cards/Group Tickets.

Bus fares hiked in Madhya Pradesh

Bus travel in Madhya Pradesh is set to become more expensive, with the state government's Transport Department issuing an official gazette notification revising passenger fares. The new fare structure fixes the maximum passenger fare for stage carriage buses operating across the state, increasing ticket prices for both ordinary and premium bus services.

Under the revised rules, the base fare for ordinary buses has been fixed at Rs 2.00 per passenger per kilometre, while the minimum ticket fare has been set at Rs 10.

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Bus fares hiked in Madhya Pradesh; check new ticket rates for normal, AC and luxury buses