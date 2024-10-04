Bomb threats sent to three engineering colleges through email in Bengaluru, Police on high alert

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bomb threats were sent to three colleges on Friday afternoon.

Three engineering colleges in Bengaluru received bomb threats through email, sending the campuses into panic, according to local police. The threats were reported on Friday afternoon, which later turned out to be hoax, said police.

According to police sources, the Bangalore Institute of Technology and BMS College of Engineering, both in Basavanagudi and MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology in Sadashivanagar received the bomb threat via email at about 1 pm.

Soon, the college managements informed the police, who reached the spot with bomb disposal and dog squads. After a thorough investigation, police arrived at a conclusion that it was a hoax email.

"A case has been booked in Hanumanth Nagar Police Station to trace the source (of the mail)," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Division) Lokesh B Jagalasar said in a statement. As soon as the parents got to know about the matter, they gathered in front of the colleges to enquire about the safety of their children.

Bomb threats to Tamil Nadu schools, colleges

Earlier on October 3, nine educational institutions received an email claiming that bombs had been planted on their premises and the threat turned out to be a hoax following searches, police said. After seeing the email, the management of Manapparai-based Campion School immediately informed police. A bomb detection and disposal squad searched the school premises and later carried out searches in other institutions that received similar mail.

The institutions that received the bomb threat are St Joseph's College, Holy Cross College, Manapparai Campion School, Sammath School, Arcot School, Acharya School, Kampan School, St Anne's School and Rajam Public School. Following searches, police confirmed that the threats were hoax, and no bombs were found.

(With PTI inputs)

