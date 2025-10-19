BJP's 'Kim Jong Un' jibe at Congress as Karnataka government denies RSS march in Chittapur Officials have also removed the posters and cut-outs installed by the RSS along the route march, saying they were installed before the permission was given by the police. Notably, Chittapur is also the constituency of Karntaka Minister Priyank Kharge.

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka government has cancelled a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) march in Chittapur, scheduled to be held on Sunday, citing law and order concerns. In the order, Chittapur officials also said the Bhim Army and the Indian Dalit Panthers had also sought permissions to hold a march along the same route on Sunday.

They have also removed the posters and cut-outs installed by the RSS along the route march, saying they were installed before the permission was given by the police. Notably, Chittapur is also the constituency of Karntaka Minister Priyank Kharge.

"To prevent disruption of peace and law and order in Chittapur and to avoid any untoward incidents, permission for the RSS route march scheduled for 19-10-2025 is hereby denied, and the request application is rejected," the official order dated October 18 read.

"Therefore, since simultaneous processions by the RSS, Bhim Army, and Indian Dalit Panthers on October 19 in Chittapur may lead to disturbances and adversely affect law and order, it is deemed inappropriate to grant permission for the same as per the report submitted by police in Chittapur," it added.

Allot separate time to RSS, Bhim Army: HC

With authorities denying the RSS route march, the Karnataka High Court on Sunday directed authorities to allot separate time to the Bhim Army and the right-wing group for the march. It also directed the petitioners to file a fresh petition to the district collectors along with the route of the march.

BJP's 'Kim Jong Un' jibe

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticised the Congress government in Karnataka after the RSS march was denied by authorities. In an X post in Kannada, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra said the incident has reminded him of the Kim Jong Un regime in North Korea and the Congress is trying to recreate an Emergency-like situation in Chittapur.

"In blatant mockery of Dr BR Ambedkar's vision of the Constitution and democratic governance, a suffocating environment has been created in Chittapur. If the conditions imposed for granting permission to RSS' route march and program were to be applied across the state, it would become impossible to conduct any cultural or patriotic event anywhere in Karnataka," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Jagadish Shettar said the Congress is only trying to divert the attention of people. Corruption is rampant... So, to divert attention, all these activities and statements against RSS are being made without any reason or proof," he told news agency ANI.