BJP, Congress clash over 4% contract quota for Muslims in Karnataka, Tejasvi Surya calls it 'unconstitutional' A political row has erupted in Karnataka after the state cabinet approved four per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts. While the ruling Congress defended the move as a step toward social justice, the BJP accused it of being unconstitutional and divisive.

The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) locked horns again on Monday over the Karnataka government’s move to provide four per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts—a provision included in the recent state budget. While the BJP accused the Congress of indulging in unconstitutional, religion-based reservations, the ruling party defended the move as an inclusive measure aimed at supporting backward and minority communities.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar rejected the allegations, saying, “Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, and Buddhists are citizens of this country. We care for minorities and backward sections. When the BJP talks of taking everyone along, let it appoint Christian and Muslim ministers first. Only then does B.Y. Vijayendra have the right to speak about equality.” He added that BJP leaders should read Karnataka’s state anthem by poet Kuvempu “to understand what makes the state a peaceful garden”.

BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra hit back, citing examples of minority leaders and icons supported by the BJP. “It was our government that appointed Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam as President. We made Najma Heptulla, Justice Abdul Nazeer and Arif Mohammed Khan governors. Ustad Bismillah Khan was awarded the Bharat Ratna by a BJP government,” he said, accusing the Congress of playing appeasement politics.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka argued that religion-based reservations violate the Constitution and pointed to Supreme Court rulings on the matter. “There has never been a religion-based contract system in Karnataka. This will only create friction between communities,” he said, accusing the government of prioritising Muslims under the guise of welfare schemes like Shaadi Bhagya and Tipu Jayanti celebrations.

In the Legislative Council, Opposition leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy also urged the government to roll back the decision, calling it “constitutionally impermissible”. Congress MLA B.K. Hariprasad countered that the reservation was in line with constitutional provisions and aimed at social justice.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya strongly criticised the cabinet’s approval of the policy, calling it “unconstitutional, blatantly illegal and a threat to national unity”. He invoked B.R. Ambedkar’s opposition to religion-based reservations, claiming such measures could lead to the “balkanisation of India”.

Surya also lashed out at the proposed Rs 1,000 crore “CM Muslim Colony Development Fund”, questioning the government’s priorities. “You say there’s no money to fix potholes in Bengaluru, but you can allocate this much for Muslim colonies—what the hell is this?” he said.