Bike taxi ban challenged in Karnataka High Court; aggregators, riders say it's ‘not a luxury but a lifeline’ Ride-hailing platforms Ola, Uber, and Rapido, along with individual bike taxi operators, have challenged Karnataka's ban on bike taxis in the High Court, arguing that the service is essential for affordable urban mobility and last-mile connectivity.

Bengaluru:

Ride-hailing platforms and individual bike taxi owners made a strong case in the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday against the state’s blanket ban on bike taxis, arguing that the two-wheeler service is an essential mode of urban transport, not a luxury.

Appearing before a Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice V Kameswar Rao and Justice C M Joshi, advocates for aggregators Ola, Uber, and Rapido, as well as the Bike Taxi Welfare Association, challenged an earlier ruling that effectively outlawed bike taxi operations in the state. “They are a necessity, not a luxury,” petitioners said, urging the court to allow operations under existing legal frameworks until formal rules are notified.

The ban stems from a single judge’s April verdict, which prohibited bike taxis from operating until the state issues specific guidelines under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The court had also said the transport department was not obliged to register motorcycles as transport vehicles or issue contract carriage permits — effectively shutting down the sector by June 15, later extended.

E-bike policy rollback termed arbitrary, politically driven

Arguing for the petitioners, advocate Shashank Garg pointed out that bike taxis help decongest roads and bridge last-mile connectivity gaps. He also questioned the policy flip-flop, from Karnataka’s 2021 E-Bike Taxi Policy that allowed operations to a 2024 reversal he called “politically motivated”.

Garg dismissed a 2019 expert committee report opposing bike taxis, noting it was superseded by the now-withdrawn e-bike rules. He added that bike taxi fares, currently around Rs 8 per kilometre, are affordable and help reach congested or inaccessible areas, even more effectively than ambulances at times.

Petitioners say ban ignores mobility needs, fundamental rights

Senior advocate Dayan Chinnappa, representing individual riders, invoked Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution, arguing the ban violated their right to livelihood. “If the rules permit bike taxis, the state cannot refuse permits arbitrarily,” he said, adding that the state must allow registration and issuance of permits if it enables aggregator operations.

Chinnappa further refuted the notion that bike taxis are responsible for Bengaluru’s traffic problems, saying population growth — not two-wheelers — is the real cause. The court has posted the matter for further hearing on July 2.

(With inputs from PTI)