Bihar elections: DK Shivakumar urges Karnataka companies to give 3-days' paid leave to employees to cast vote

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has urged employers across the state to support voters from Bihar so they can participate in the upcoming Assembly elections , voting for which will be held on November 6 and 11.

In a message shared by his office on Tuesday, Shivakumar pointed out that a significant number of people from Bihar are employed in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. He appealed to employers to grant these workers at least three days of paid leave so they can travel home to vote.

Shivakumar, who also serves as the state Congress president, called on companies and business establishments to assist in ensuring active electoral participation among migrant workers.

"I request all companies, commercial establishments, hotels, contractors, builders, shop owners and other industrial operators to provide at least three days of paid leave to voters from Bihar so that they may cast their votes in the Bihar Assembly elections, and to cooperate in enabling their full participation in the democratic process," he said.

Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11.

