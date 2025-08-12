'Big conspiracy,' says ousted Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna, to meet Rahul Gandhi to address 'misconceptions' Congress leader KN Rajanna has stepped down from his position as Karnataka Cooperation Minister on Monday. This comes after he openly criticised senior party leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of "vote theft".

Bengaluru:

KN Rajanna, former Karnataka Cooperation Minister, has alleged a "big conspiracy" behind his removal from the state Cabinet. Rajanna, who was sacked from his ministerial post on Monday over his comments on voter theft, further said that he would travel to New Delhi to address "misconceptions" about him with the party's high command.

His ouster comes in the wake of controversial comments on voter fraud that ran counter to the Congress party's official position and triggered strong criticism from the opposition.

There is a big conspiracy and plot behind this: Rajanna

Rajanna claimed that his earlier statement regarding "vote theft" was misunderstood. "There is a big conspiracy and plot behind this. I know exactly who all are behind this conspiracy and what all has happened. My statement was misunderstood. I will make efforts to clear that misunderstanding."

"I am happy to be called a former minister. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had given me the opportunity. On this occasion, I thanked the Chief Minister along with all the other ministers. I will share the details of this conspiracy in the coming days," he said.

He acknowledged the decision came from the Congress high command, saying, "There is information that the draft has been dismissed from the Governor's office. This is the High Command's decision -- it is the party's decision."

KN Rajanna plans to meet Rahul Gandhi

Rajanna said he will attempt to clear up the misconception with Rahul Gandhi and plans to visit him in Delhi."I will try to clear the misconception that has arisen. I will personally go to Delhi and try to convince Rahul Gandhi. The wrong message should not be sent."

Despite his resignation, Rajanna emphasised his loyalty to the party and its leadership and also promised to provide more details soon. "No matter what we say or where we speak, we are committed to this party. Rahul Gandhi is our leader. All the details will be revealed by me in the coming days."

Rajanna made it clear he harbours no resentment toward the Chief Minister, stating, "I have no displeasure towards CM Siddaramaiah. I am committed to the High Command's decision."

Rajanna was sacked after his public remarks on "vote theft"

Rajanna was sacked after his public remarks on "vote theft" challenged the party's official stance, particularly Rahul Gandhi's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities.

The remarks from Rajanna came on Sunday (August 10) in Tumakuru, where he criticised Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote theft. "One should not speak like that... When was the voter list prepared? This voter list was made during the Congress regime... Why didn’t anyone speak up at that time? Why were the eyes closed? If I speak further now, things will get worse. It is true that the BJP has engaged in wrongdoing; there's no denying in that. But all this happened right before our eyes... This is also something for us to think about... We will have to be even more vigilant in the future."

Prior to his removal, Rajanna had courted controversy by openly challenging Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's clout within the party.

He had publicly called for the creation of three additional Deputy Chief Minister posts—one each for the Lingayat, SC/ST, and minority communities.

Rajanna had also expressed his ambition to become the state Congress president, which Shivakumar is holding currently for an extended period. Shivakumar has been the party state president for more than five years.

