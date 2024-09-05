Karnataka: 19-year-old woman raped, killed in Bidar city, three suspect arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

Amid the ongoing uproar over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, a similar incident has emerged from Bidar, Karnataka, where the body of a 19-year-old woman was found. Police suspect the victim was raped before being killed.

According to police, the victim's body, found days after she went missing from her home in Gunateerthawadi village, bore multiple injury marks, including a severe head wound caused by a stone. After her body was recovered on September 1, police indicated that the possibility of sexual assault had not been ruled out. They said, based on interrogation and initial findings, rape charges were added to the FIR, however investigators are awaiting medical reports for confirmation.

Incident Overview

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, had been missing since August 29. Her parents lodged a complaint at the Basavakalyana police station two days later. On September 1, her body was found with multiple injuries. Police suspect she was sexually assaulted, but they are awaiting medical confirmation.

"We registered a missing case and began investigating. On September 1, her body was recovered, showing multiple injuries, including a head wound. Initially, we registered a case of murder against unknown individuals," a senior police officer explained.

Investigation

Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the case. "Based on technical evidence, we began searching for suspects after the body was discovered. We identified three people who had contact with her on the day of her disappearance," the officer said. "One of them, from the same village, was in direct contact with her. Upon interrogation, he confessed to the murder and revealed that two others assisted by guarding him from a distance during the incident."

"All three suspects have been arrested. We are waiting for the victim's medical reports. Due to the suspicion of sexual assault and interrogation findings, we have added rape charges to the FIR," he added.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people took to the streets of Bidar, protesting the rape and murder. They blocked roads and demanded justice for the victim.