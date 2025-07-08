Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Will schools, banks and other services in Bengaluru be affected? Check here A nationwide Bharat Bandh has been called on Wednesday, July 9, by a joint platform of 10 central trade unions, backed by farmers’ groups. Protests are expected across industrial hubs, rural areas and state capitals with many essential services bracing for possible impact.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru is expected to witness significant disruptions on Wednesday as over 25 crore workers across India gear up for a nationwide strike, widely known as "Bharat Bandh". Being a major hub for both public sector undertakings and private corporations, the city is likely to experience wide-ranging impacts across essential services and transport.

The strike, organised by a coalition of ten central trade unions and their affiliate organisations, is a protest against what they describe as the central government’s “anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate” stance. Key sectors such as banking, insurance, and postal services in Bengaluru are set to bear the brunt.

Banking, insurance services may be hit

As per reports, the banking operations may slow down or be partially shut as unions like the Bengal Provincial Bank Employees Association and the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) are backing the strike. This could lead to delays in cheque clearances, loan approvals, and other banking services. Insurance employees are also expected to join the protest, potentially affecting customer care and claims processing.

Transport services on alert

While Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) have not officially announced service suspensions, there could be delays or cancellations due to union participation and potential road blockades. Workers from the coal and power sectors — including over 27 lakh electricity workers — are expected to participate. While widespread blackouts are not anticipated, minor power disruptions cannot be ruled out.

Schools to remain open amid caution

The Karnataka government has not declared a holiday for educational institutions. Schools and colleges are expected to remain open, but attendance may be thin due to concerns over transport availability and overall safety.

Private sector readies contingency plans

In response to the uncertainty, many private firms — including IT giants, start-ups, and corporate offices — are monitoring developments and may implement work-from-home options to ensure employee safety. Logistics and app-based delivery services may also experience delays if protest marches block major routes in the city.

Why is there a Bharat Bandh on July 9

The striking unions allege that the government has failed to hold the annual labour conference for the past decade and is pushing ahead with the implementation of four contentious labour codes. These, they claim, weaken collective bargaining power, suppress trade union activities, and favour corporate interests under the pretext of improving the "ease of doing business."

