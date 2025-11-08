'Bhaiya mat karo': Bengaluru woman alleges Rapido rider tried to grab her legs, FIR filed A Rapido bike taxi rider in Bengaluru has been booked for allegedly trying to grab a woman passenger’s legs during a ride. The incident, which occurred on Thursday afternoon, came to light after the woman shared her ordeal on Instagram and approached the police.

Bengaluru:

A disturbing incident of sexual harassment has been reported from Bengaluru, where a woman accused a Rapido bike taxi rider of attempting to grab her legs while she was on a ride. The incident reportedly occurred around 4 pm on Thursday. According to her police complaint, the woman managed to record part of the act on video before heading straight to the Wilson Garden Police Station to file a case. Police have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation. A response from Rapido is still awaited.

‘Bhaiya, kya kar rahe ho, mat karo’: Victim’s account

Sharing her ordeal on Instagram, the woman wrote, “While returning to my PG (Paying Guest) from Church Street on a Rapido ride, the captain (rider) tried to grab my legs while riding.” She further stated, “It happened so suddenly that I couldn’t even process it, let alone record it. When he did it again, I told him, ‘Bhaiya, kya kar rahe ho, mat karo,’ but he didn’t stop.”

The victim added that she felt helpless and could not ask the rider to stop, as she was unfamiliar with the area and didn’t know where the vehicle was headed.

Bystander confronts rider

Upon reaching her destination, a bystander noticed her distress and confronted the rider after hearing what had happened. “The captain apologised and said he wouldn’t do it again but as he left, he pointed his finger at me in a way that made me feel even more unsafe,” the woman recalled.

In her post, the woman emphasised that she shared her story to raise awareness. “I’m sharing this because no woman should have to go through something like this, not in a cab, not on a bike, not anywhere. This is not the first time something similar has happened to me. But today I just couldn’t stay silent because of how unsafe I felt,” she wrote.