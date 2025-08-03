Bengaluru’s Yellow Line Metro to be inaugurated by PM Modi on this date, major boost for city’s commute Bengaluru metro: Tejasvi Surya attributed the on-schedule launch of the Yellow Line Metro to Prime Minister Modi’s direct involvement, which helped ensure the project would be completed before India’s Independence Day on August 15.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru South Member of Parliament (MP) Tejasvi Surya announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the much-anticipated Yellow Line Metro Rail on August 10, 2025. Sharing the news on his official ‘X’ handle, Surya expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for prioritising infrastructure development in Bengaluru.

Project details and commuter benefits

Spanning 19.15 kilometers from RV Road to Bommasandra, the Yellow Line consists of 16 stations and comes with an estimated cost of Rs 5,056.99 crore. It is expected to serve nearly eight lakh commuters daily, significantly easing traffic congestion in critical zones such as the notorious Silk Board junction. The introduction of this line is seen as a crucial step in addressing Bengaluru’s longstanding traffic challenges.

Timely completion and government support

Surya credited the timely launch of the Yellow Line Metro to Prime Minister Modi’s personal intervention, ensuring the project meets its target completion date ahead of India’s Independence Day on August 15. He emphasised that reliable public transport solutions like the metro are essential for tackling Bengaluru’s growing traffic problems.

Phase-3 foundation stone and future expansion

Quoting Union Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Surya highlighted that alongside the inauguration, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Bangalore Metro’s Phase-3 project, a massive 44.65 km expansion costing Rs 15,611 crore. This expansion aims to further enhance the city’s metro network and offers a vision for sustained urban mobility improvements.

This development marks a significant milestone for Bengaluru’s urban infrastructure and reflects the central government’s commitment to transforming public transportation in India’s technology hub.