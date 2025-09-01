Bengaluru: Woman dies after estranged partner sets her ablaze following argument; accused nabbed In another incident, a woman was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands. Vipin and three members of his family—his mother, father, and brother—are in police custody following allegations that they set the former’s wife, Nikki, on fire after a violent altercation.

A 35-year-old woman died after allegedly being set on fire by her estranged live-in partner, following a heated argument, PTI reported citing the police on Monday. The tragic incident occurred on August 30 within the limits of the Electronic City police station.

Police have arrested the accused, 52-year-old Vithal, who works as a cab driver.

Accused sets ex-partner ablaze after pouring petrol

The preliminary probe revealed that Vithal was addicted to alcohol. Both he and Vanajakshi had previously been married. Vanajakshi allegedly left Vithal due to his abusive behavior, especially when drunk. Later, she developed a close friendship with another man named Mariappa, police said.

On the day of the incident, Vanajakshi was returning from a temple with Mariappa when Vithal allegedly followed their car. At a traffic signal, he stopped the vehicle, doused Vanajakshi in petrol and set her on fire using a lighter.

Onlooker rushes in to douse flames

A passerby tried to help by using a cloth to extinguish the flames and others soon joined in. Vanajakshi was rushed to the hospital with about 60 per cent burn injuries. She died in the hospital during treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Electronic City Division), M Narayana, said the accused was arrested within 24 hours of the incident. He also praised the quick action of a good samaritan who tried to save her.

“We arrested the accused in 24 hours. A samaritan rushed to help her. We shifted her to St John’s Hospital from Victoria, but unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries,” he said.

Greater Noida death

Earlier, a woman was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands. Vipin and three members of his family—his mother, father, and brother—are in police custody following allegations that they set the former’s wife, Nikki, on fire after a violent altercation.

Vipin’s cousin Devendra, however, challenged the narrative presented by the victim's family and said Nikki’s injury was self inflicted and no one from the family was at home during the incident.