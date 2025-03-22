Bengaluru weather update: Rains lash city, waterlogging traffic congestion in several areas Temporary disruptions in electricity supply in parts of the city were caused after trees fell due to the heavy rainfall, while hail storms were reported in places like Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural district.

Heavy rains lashed Bengaluru bringing relief from the heat to residents of the city, however, the sudden spell of downpour caused waterlogging and traffic congestion across several parts of the city on Saturday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Bengaluru recorded 3.6 mm of rainfall with thunderstorms from 8:30 am to 8:30 pm.

The heavy rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds, led to incidents of fallen trees and branches in some areas. They also caused temporary disruptions in electricity supply in parts of the city, while hail storms were reported in places like Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural district.

Amid the rainfall, in a tragic incident, a three-year-old girl allegedly died after a tree fell in Pulakeshinagar, officials said.

Flight operations impacted in Bengaluru

The adverse weather conditions also impacted flight operations with at least 19 flights being diverted to other destinations due to the weather conditions in Bengaluru. According to officials, out of these, 11 were IndiGo flights, four were Air India Express, two were Akasa, and two were Air India flights.

IndiGo and Air India issued advisories requesting passengers to check the status of their flights through their official websites. “We understand this may further impact your travel plans, and we sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding. We encourage you to keep a tab on your flight status for real-time updates. Should there be a need to adjust your travel plans, you can explore flexible rebooking options or claim a refund conveniently via our website,” IndiGo posted on X.

The traffic police kept alerting commuters about necessary diversions owing to waterlogging in several parts of the city. According to the traffic police, heavy waterlogging at Hunsmaranahalli caused severe congestion, affecting traffic towards the International Airport. However, the waterlogging was later cleared, and traffic was normalised.

(With inputs from PTI)