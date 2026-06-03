Bengaluru traffic advisory: Key roads closed due to Shivakumar's oath ceremony; check alternate routes

Bengaluru:

Congress leader DK Shivakumar will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka today at 4:05 PM in a formal ceremony at the Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru. In view of the high-profile event, the city has been placed under tight security, with extensive traffic restrictions and crowd management measures implemented across the central business district.

Authorities have issued detailed traffic advisories to minimise inconvenience to commuters, while key government buildings including Vidhana Soudha and Vikas Soudha have declared a half-day holiday for employees.

Ceremony at Lok Bhavan with top Congress leaders in attendance

The oath-taking ceremony will be administered by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in a simple indoor function. The venue has been extensively prepared, with party banners and large posters of senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah and Randeep Singh Surjewala, displayed around the premises.

Senior Congress leaders, Chief Ministers from Congress-ruled states, MPs, and other prominent political figures are expected to attend the event.

Traffic restrictions and diversions in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has imposed major restrictions from 12 PM to 8 PM today in and around the Central Business District and Race Course Road.

Key routes including Cubbon Road, KR Circle, BR Ambedkar Road, Race Course Road, Queen’s Junction, and St. Mark’s Road leading to Lok Bhavan will be closed to general traffic. Motorists have been advised to use alternate routes via Shivajinagar, Cunningham Road, and Anil Kumble Junction to avoid delays.

Anticipating large crowds of party workers and supporters, barricades have been installed along key approach roads. Multiple LED screens have been set up across nearby locations to enable public viewing of the ceremony.

Only invited guests with valid passes will be allowed inside the venue due to limited seating capacity.

Spiritual visits and rituals

The event arrangements have even included a spiritually aligned design, with an east-facing stage reportedly constructed at the Lok Bhavan glass house based on astrological guidance. Ahead of the ceremony, Shivakumar went to Ajjaya Math, where he spent around two hours in prayer with his family late last night after returning from New Delhi.

Enhanced security and technology-driven surveillance

Bengaluru Police Commissioner S Seemanth Kumar Singh confirmed that detailed coordination meetings have been held with senior officials, protocol teams, and security agencies. The operation involves multiple wings including law and order, traffic, and VIP security units. CCTV networks, AI-enabled surveillance cameras, and a fully operational police command centre will monitor real-time developments during the event.

Security arrangements have been strengthened for visiting dignitaries, including those arriving from outside the state.

Pass distribution and entry management are being coordinated by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR). Dedicated entry gates, vehicle access control, and seating arrangements have been finalised.

Authorities have assured that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure public convenience and uninterrupted traffic flow during the high-profile ceremony.

Shivakumar to chair Cabinet meeting post oath

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Shivakumar is expected to hold a cabinet meeting at the state legislature, followed by an address at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office.

The day is set to mark a significant political transition in Karnataka, with the new leadership preparing to formally assume governance responsibilities.

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