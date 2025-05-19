Bengaluru traffic advisory issued as city witnesses waterlogging after heavy rains, check routes to avoid Bengaluru traffic advisory: In the traffic advisory, commuters have been advised to avoid the following roads and routes such as road from Garvebhavi palya, Balagere T cross towards Panthur RUB, Balagere T cross towards Vibgyor school road, etc.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru traffic advisory issued and restrictions imposed on certain roads as heavy rains crippled noirmal life, triggering waterlogging in several parts of the city. Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Bengaluru on Sunday, causing severe waterlogging and flooding in residential areas. The Horamavu locality witnessed the worst impact, where water entered houses, leaving residents stranded and struggling to protect their belongings.

In Horamavu locality, the water entered ground-floor homes, damaging furniture and appliances. Daily life came to a halt as several roads became impassable due to water stagnation. Commuters were left stranded as public transport services slowed down.

Visuals from the area showed people wading through knee-deep water as the city's drainage system failed to cope with the sudden downpour. Streets turned into streams, and several vehicles were seen partially submerged.

In the traffic advisory, commuters have been advised to avoid the following roads and routes: Road from Garvebhavi palya, Balagere T cross towards Panthur RUB, Balagere T cross towards Vibgyor school road, etc. Additionally, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has urged people to exercise extreme caution while driving.

Bengaluru traffic advisory: Check routes to avoid

Kogilu village towards yalahanka

Silk board down ramp roopena agrahara

Medahalli towards Sannenahalli

Panatturu towards kadubeesanahalli

Geddalahalli railway bridge towards Vaddarapalya

Tin factory towards Vijana pura railway under bridge

H.B.R Layout 17th main towards 18th main

Wipro junction Koramangala to Maharaja junction

Bhashyam circle towards Cavery junction

Allasandra towards yelahanka circle

Kasturi nagara 2nd main road toward Sadananda bridge

CB road towards ASC

R M Nagar towards chikka banasawadi

IMD predicts heavy rainfall for several states

In the meantime, the IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya, and South Interior Karnataka today. As per IMD, Heavy rainfall is also expected in Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana, south Madhya Maharashtra, West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar as well.

According to the alert, the conditions are highly favourable for massive thunderstorms over parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu including Bengaluru during 3 pm to 1 am today.

Meanwhile, due to rain in Bengaluru on Saturday the highly anticipated clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru(RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) was abandoned.