Bengaluru to face power cut on Thursday: Check timing, advisory, list of affected areas The local residents in affected areas of Bengaluru have been asked to brace for scheduled power cuts and make necessary preparations in advance.

Bengaluru:

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) on Wednesday said that there will be electricity supply disruption in some areas of Bengaluru on Thursday, June 26. The power cut will be there in some places from 10 am to 2-3 pm and in other areas from 10 am to 4 pm. In this regard, the BESCOM has advised residents to plan their day accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

Bengaluru power cut: List of affected areas

Devarabeesanahalli

Sai Srushti

Byappanahalli

Weavers Colony

Gottigere

Ragihalli

Kasaraguppe and surrounding areas, as per media reports.

Advisory for Bengaluru residents

As the electricity supply is expected to be disrupted for several hours, it is advised to charge essential devices, plan household tasks accordingly, and ensure backup arrangements for those working from home or relying on electrical equipment.

Heavy rains predicted for Bengaluru

In another development, the Meteorological Department predicted heavy rains for Bengaluru and issued an orange alert in six districts in Karnataka. Alert has also been issued for Belgaum, Dharwad, Kodagu, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts.

The weather office further said that the wind speed is expected to be 30 to 40 kmph in these areas.

As per the weather office, rain activity is expected to continue for the next three days and are likely to affect Bengaluru, Kolar, Tumkur, Bellary, Davangere, Haveri, Gadag, Koppal, Dharwad, Vijayapura, Mysore, and Mandya districts.