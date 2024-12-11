Bengaluru to face power cut from December 12-13: Check timing, list of affected areas

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Check Bengaluru Power Cut Latest Update.

Bengaluru will face a two-day power cut on December 12 and 13 and will affect major parts of the city, the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL) announced. The KPTCL said the areas served by the Devarabeesanahalli and Adugodi sub-stations in the Koramangala division will experience a power outage from 10:00 am to 03:00 pm on December 12 due to emergency maintenance work. It said the power cut will continue across these areas till December 13.

As per the updates from the KPTCL, there will be no electricity in Devarabisanahalli, Bellandur, RMZ, Chikka Adugodi, Exospace Ecoworld, Kariyammana Agrahara, Sakra Hospital, Passport Office, Shobha Apartment, Outer Ring Road, 5th Industrial Layout, Koramangala, Madiwala Venkateswara Layout, Jogi Colony area.

Other areas that will be affected include East Land Holding Building, St. John Staff Quarters, Maruti Nagar, Adugodi 7th and 8th blocks, C.A.R. Police Quarters, Adugodi Main Road, St. John Hospital, Madiwala, Maruti Nagar, Dollars Colony, 100 Feet Ring Road, Oracle Company, B.G. Road, K.H.B. Colony, Bhuvanappa Kaveri Layout, Krishna Nagar Industrial Layout, S.G. Palya, 2nd Block Dhawan Jewellery, Madiwala Santhe, Siddhartha Colony, Happy Mind Company, 5th Block Industrial Area Koramangala, MICO 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th blocks Koramangala and surrounding areas will be affected, as per HT Kannada report.

Moreover, power cut will also be witnessed in some areas of Bengaluru North Circle, Attur, and Yelahanka MUSS on Friday, December 13, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. The announcement mentioned that there will be no electricity in several areas, including KMF, Mother Dairy, SFS 208, SFS 407 Unnikrishnan Road, B Sector, NES Road, CM Enclave, Matru Layout, Yelahanka Old Town, Yelahanka MUSS, Someshwaranagar, Kanakanagar, Judicial Layout, Gandhi Nagar, Old Town BBMP Road, Kare, BBMP Road Kodi Road, Puravankara Apartments, RMZ Mall, and RMZ Residential Attur in the Koramangala Division.

In the meantime, the BESCOM asked all consumers to make necessary arrangements and cooperate during this maintenance period to ensure seamless power restoration after the work is completed.