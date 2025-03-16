Bengaluru: Three labourers found murdered at under-construction apartment in Sarjapur | Video Bengaluru crime: Accotding to police official, the victims organised a party to celebrate Holi. They invited a few other labourers from another construction site to join them.

Bengaluru crime: Three labourers from Bihar were found murdered during a Holi celebration at a 14-storey under-construction apartment in Sarjapur area of Karnataka's Bengaluru, police said on Sunday (March 16). The deceased have been identified as Radhe Shyam, Deepu, and Ansu of Gopalganj in Bihar, they said.

The incident occurred when the victims were celebrating Holi on Saturday evening (March 15) along with those workers from their native place who were employed in nearby sites, police said.

"We received a call regarding the murder. We immediately rushed to the spot. Upon arrival, we gathered preliminary information that the victims were plumbing and construction workers," CK Baba, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bengaluru Rural said.

Labourers Holi party at the under-construction site

The construction labourers were given a three-day holiday because of Holi and even the site in-charge had gone on leave. The fight reportedly started after one of the victims received a phone call from the sister of an accused labourer. The victim was in touch with his sister for quite some time now and this led to a heated argument. The situation escalated into a violent altercation. They attacked each other using bottles and iron rods, the senior police officer said.

Two bodies were found on the third floor, while another injured person was found on the ground floor. He was alive when shifted to the ambulance but succumbed to his injuries on the way, he said.

"We have formed teams for the investigation and already have details about the suspects involved. At least two-three suspects were involved. We will secure them as soon as possible," he added.