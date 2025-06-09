Bengaluru techie stabs girlfriend 17 times in OYO hotel room, police launch manhunt In Bengaluru, a 33-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her 25-year-old software engineer boyfriend inside a hotel room after she tried to end their relationship. The incident, which occurred on June 6, surfaced two days later when hotel staff alerted police.

Bengaluru:

A 33-year-old woman, identified as Harini, was found brutally murdered inside a hotel room in the city's Poorna Prajna Layout on Sunday, two days after the incident. According to an NDTV report, she had been stabbed 17 times by her alleged boyfriend, a 25-year-old software engineer named Yashas, who is now absconding.

Preliminary investigation by the Subramanyapura Police suggests Harini had been trying to distance herself from the relationship, which reportedly triggered the accused’s violent outburst. “She wanted to end the relationship, and that’s what appears to have led to the murder,” DCP (South) Lokesh B Jagalasar was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Harini, reportedly a mother of two, had also been facing family pressure over the relationship. She had communicated her intent to break up with Yashas shortly before the murder, police said.

Murder on the night of June 6

The murder took place on the night of June 6 in an OYO hotel. It came to light only when hotel staff, concerned about the room being locked for an extended period, alerted authorities. A murder case has been registered at the Subramanyapura Police Station, and a search is on for Yashas, who hails from Kengeri.

Separate beheading incident on same night

In a separate case that has also shocked the city, police arrested a man in Anekal taluk for allegedly beheading his wife. The 26-year-old accused, Shankar, was intercepted while riding a scooter near Heelalige village on the Chandapura-Anekal Road—with his wife's severed head placed on the footboard.