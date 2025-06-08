Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka BJP hold protest, demands resignation of CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar Karnataka BJP protests, demanding the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah and Dy. CM Shivakumar over the June 4 Bengaluru stampede that killed 11 people.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka BJP legislators and parliamentarians held a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha on Sunday, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over the stampede that occurred in Bengaluru on June 4. The tragic incident claimed the lives of 11 people and left 56 others injured.

BJP leaders hold CM and Dy. CM responsible

The protest was led by the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Council, R. Ashoka, and BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaseamy. The BJP leaders expressed outrage, accusing the state government of negligence that directly contributed to the tragedy. Holding both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar accountable for the deaths, the protestors called for legal action against them.

Carrying placards and shouting slogans, the demonstrators demanded justice for the victims. Among the most intense chants were calls for the CM and Deputy CM to step down, with some protesters labeling them as “murderers” for their role in the incident.

Tragedy at RCB IPL victory celebration

The stampede occurred on the evening of June 4 outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where a large crowd had gathered to celebrate the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team’s victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite police warnings and the denial of permission, the event proceeded, leading to chaos when the crowd surged in a narrow area. The death toll from the stampede reached 11, with 56 others sustaining injuries.

Ashoka, speaking during the protest, blamed the government for allowing the event to go forward despite the risks. “This is a government-sponsored murder,” he declared, claiming that the government’s decision to allow the celebration was a gross disregard for human lives.

Allegations of government negligence

One of the key points raised by the BJP leaders was the timing of the celebrations. Ashoka argued that the victory event had continued even after the first deaths occurred. According to him, the first fatality occurred around 3:15 p.m., but the celebration event began at 4:30–5:00 p.m., by which time several deaths had already been reported. He further criticized Deputy CM Shivakumar for attending another celebration event later in the evening, where firecrackers worth ₹1 crore were set off, despite the ongoing tragedy.

“After 11 people died, they were still bursting crackers. Do you even have any humanity?” Ashoka asked, referring to the incident’s insensitivity and lack of action from the state's top leaders.

Government's response and Police suspensions

In response to the tragedy, the Karnataka government suspended five police officers, including then Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, for their failure to prevent the disaster. Ashoka, however, stood by the police officers, saying that they were not to blame for the incident. He noted that the police had not been informed about the stampede’s severity and that information was available on live television and mobile phones.

"The police were not the problem here; it was the government's incompetence," Ashoka stated, questioning what the chief minister's and deputy chief minister's staff were doing during the crisis.

BJP plans to approach the governor

Ashoka went on to demand the resignation of not only Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar but also other members of the state government, including the chief secretary and other key officials. He emphasized that the tragedy exposed the government's ineptitude in handling public safety.

“We will soon meet the Governor, Thaawarchand Gehlot, and demand the dismissal of this government,” Ashoka said, further accusing the government of causing unnecessary deaths through its “guarantee schemes,” which he claimed had led to deaths among farmers, officials, and mothers.

The BJP has also vowed to continue their fight for justice for the victims and their families, citing that the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister could not continue in office “on the bodies of the 11 dead.”

The tragic stampede has left Karnataka’s political landscape divided, with the BJP demanding accountability from the ruling Congress government. While the state authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident, the BJP is pressing for legal action against the CM and Dy. CM. With protests escalating, the pressure is mounting on the Karnataka government to take swift action, while the families of the victims await justice.