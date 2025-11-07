Bengaluru: Robbers tie up elderly woman, flee with Rs 10 lakh worth gold on pretext of wedding invitation Three unidentified robbers looted gold jewellery worth around 10 lakh rupees from a house in Nerluur near Bengaluru after entering under the guise of giving a wedding invitation. They tied up the lone elderly woman inside the house and fled.

Bengaluru:

A shocking day-time robbery has been reported from Nerluur in Attibele Police Station limits located on the outskirts of Bengaluru. As per the information, three unidentified miscreants allegedly entered a house on the pretext of giving a wedding invitation and tied up the elderly woman inside, before fleeing with gold jewellery worth around Rs 10 lakh. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon at around 2.30 pm. According to the complaint, the accused robbed nearly 200 grams of gold belonging to Ravikumar and his wife Nagaveni - residents of Nerluur. Ravikumar works in a private company and the accused had noticed that Nagaveni was alone at home, as per officials.

Pretext of family relation was used to gain trust

When Nagaveni opened the door, one of the women among the accused group introduced herself as a distant relative and claimed that they had arrived to invite her for a wedding. Another woman then asked for water. As Nagaveni went to the kitchen, one of the men followed her inside, immobilised her by tying her hands and legs, threatened her with a knife, snatched the locker key and looted the gold jewellery kept inside. After committing the robbery, they locked Nagaveni inside a room and escaped.

Neighbours alerted and police immediately reached the spot

After struggling for some time, Nagaveni managed to reach a mobile phone lying nearby and informed her neighbours. They came immediately, opened the door, untied her hands and informed the police, officials said. Soon after receiving information, ASP Venkatesh Prasanna, DSP Mohan Kumar and Inspector Manjunath visited the house. The investigation teams scanned the crime scene and also called the dog squad and fingerprint experts. CCTV footage from a school gate nearby showed visuals of the three suspects. Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation, as per officials.

