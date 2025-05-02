Bengaluru: Sanjeevini ambulance driver hits seven people in Wilson Garden area, one dead | Video

Advertisement
Bengaluru accident: Sanjeevini ambulance collided with two pushcarts, an auto-rickshaw, a scooter, and a pedestrian. In this accident, Ramesh, a 49-year-old pushcart vendor, died, and six others were severely injured.

Bengaluru:

A speeding ambulance hit seven people in the Wilson Garden area of Bengaluru city, resulting in the death of one person. The incident occurred on May 1 (Thursday), and a video has surfaced on social media. According to the official report, around 8:30 am on Thursday, in the BTS Road area under Wilson Garden Police Station limits, Chiranjeev, the driver of a Sanjeevini ambulance, was driving the vehicle at high speed and negligently.

As a result, the ambulance collided with two pushcarts, an auto-rickshaw, a scooter, and a pedestrian. In this accident, Ramesh, a 49-year-old pushcart vendor, died, and six others were severely injured.

After the incident, local people caught hold of the ambulance driver, Chiranjeev, beat him up, and handed him over to the police. During interrogation, Chiranjeev stated that the accident occurred due to brake failure in the ambulance. The police are currently investigating the matter.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

