Bengaluru rains: 3-year-old girl dead after tree falls on moving bike amid heavy showers Bengaluru rains: The India Meteorological Department said Bengaluru city recorded 3.6 mm of rainfall with thunderstorms from 8:30 am to 8:30 pm on March 22. The showers, accompanied by gusty winds, led to incidents of fallen trees and branches in some areas.

Bengaluru rains: A 3-year-old girl died after a tree fell on a moving bike amid heavy rainfall in Karnataka's Bengaluru. Around 30 trees have fallen in the city, and waterlogging has been reported at many places, said the Civil Defence team of Bengaluru.

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds in Bengaluru took the life of a girl yesterday. The incident took place near East Park in Jeevanhalli when the girl was passing by the park with her father on a bike. She was seriously injured due to the falling tree. The parents immediately brought the girl to Bowring Hospital but she could not be saved.

Due to the sudden heavy rainfall, some low-lying areas of the city also witnessed waterlogging.

Rain brings traffic chaos, waterlogging in Bengaluru

Rains brought respite from the heat to Bengaluru residents, but they also caused waterlogging and traffic congestion across several parts of the city on Saturday evening (March 22).

They also caused temporary disruptions in electricity supply in parts of the city, while hailstorms were reported in places like Hosakote in Bengaluru Rural district. The rains also affected flight operations, with at least 19 flights being diverted to other destinations due to the weather conditions in Bengaluru.

According to officials, out of these, 11 were IndiGo flights, four were Air India Express, two were Akasa, and two were Air India flights. The traffic police kept alerting commuters about necessary diversions owing to waterlogging in several parts of the city.

According to the traffic police, heavy waterlogging at Hunsmaranahalli caused severe congestion, affecting traffic towards the International Airport. However, the waterlogging was later cleared, and traffic was normalised.