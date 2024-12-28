Bengaluru Police to deploy over 11,000 cops for New Year celebrations | Details

Follow us on Image Source : BENGALURU POLICE (X) Bengaluru Police announces elaborate security arrangements for New Year celebrations.

Bengaluru New Year celebrations: The Bengaluru Police have made elaborate arrangements for the upcoming New Year celebrations in the city, including tight security deployment in heavy footfall areas to ensure the safety of public and the smooth flow of traffic.

A total of around 11,830 police personnel, including senior officers along with civil defence staff and others, will be keeping a strict vigil across the city, monitoring any potential rave parties and drug-related activities. Police said the New Year celebrations have been permitted only until 1:00 am by the government, and the public is allowed to conduct celebrations only within the prescribed time limit.

Addressing a press conference, City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said that, like every year, Bengaluru Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the New Year celebrations in the city to ensure no untoward incidents occur.

"Based on last year's incidents and experience, we are improving security. We have identified areas where people are likely to gather in large numbers, such as MG Road, Brigade Road junction, Koramangala, Indiranagar, and others. Accordingly, arrangements have been made," he said.

He also mentioned that meetings and discussions have been held with civic body BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike), Metro, and other organisations, urging them to make arrangements for lighting, barricading, and operating the metro service at night.

Meetings with Ola, Uber representatives

Separate meetings have been held with representatives from Ola and Uber, and pickup locations have been arranged.

"To prevent a stampede-like situation, a one-way pedestrian system has been implemented on MG Road and Brigade Road. People can walk from Cauvery Emporium to Opera Junction, but not in the opposite direction. We also appeal to people not to wear any type of face mask," he added.

Since a large number of people, motorists, and pedestrians will gather in several parts of Bengaluru to celebrate the New Year on MG Road, Brigade Road, Koramangala, Indiranagar 100ft Road, etc., the traffic police have put necessary restrictions on the movement of vehicles in these areas. Pickets will also be placed in several areas across the city, especially near malls and party areas.

Over 2,000 cops to be deployed in Central Division

According to the police, a total of 2,572 police officers and staff, including five DCPs, 18 ACPs, and 41 police inspectors, have been deployed in the Central Division, which includes Brigade Road, MG Road, Opera Junction, and Residency Road, among others.

'Safety Islands' with women officers have been set up at important locations for the safety of women, while police kiosks have been installed in strategic areas where necessary services, such as assistance with missing children or theft complaints, can be availed in emergencies.

In other areas of the city where celebrations are expected, such as Koramangala, Indiranagar, HSR Layout, Whitefield, and Airport Road, 2,414 police officials and staff, including 18 police inspectors, four DCPs, and six ACPs, have been deployed.

Observation towers have also been set up for personnel to provide proper surveillance in highly crowded areas, with binoculars provided for better monitoring.

CCTV cameras installed for monitoring

Across the police divisions, 817 CCTV cameras have been installed, 63 watch towers have been erected, 114 women safety islands will be operational, and 48 police kiosks and 54 health centres have been set up as part of precautionary measures. Additional CCTV cameras will be installed at key locations across the city, and inspections will be carried out by check teams.

In a statement, the city traffic police said that pedestrians will be allowed to walk only on Brigade Road from the MG Road junction towards Opera Junction. Going in the opposite direction will be prohibited.

"If pedestrians need to return to MG Road, they can use the Residency Road-Residency Cross Road (Shankarnag Cinema) route. Drivers and owners of vehicles parked on MG Road, Brigade Road, Rest House Road, Church Street, Residency Road, and St. Mark's Road, must vacate their vehicles by 4 pm on December 31, failing which they will be prosecuted," the statement said.

According to the traffic police, from 11:00 pm on December 31 to 6:00 am on January 1, 2025, all types of vehicles will be prohibited on all flyovers in the city (except the elevated expressway leading to the KIA airport) to prevent accidents and mishaps.

On the KIA International Airport elevated expressway, two-wheelers are prohibited from December 31, 2024, 10 pm to January 1, 2025, 6 am. There will be zero tolerance towards drinking and driving or driving under the influence of narcotic drugs.

"Special drives against commuters who drink and drive or use narcotic drugs will be carried out throughout the night, and all proactive measures, including setting up checkpoints at various locations across the city, will be taken to ensure that no untoward incidents occur," the police said.

"If such incidents occur, information is requested to be provided to the police helpline number, 112.

Vehicles parked in prohibited areas and those obstructing traffic will be towed away," the police added. The public arriving at MG Road and Brigade Road for the New Year celebrations have been advised by the police to use public transport.