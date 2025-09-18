Bengaluru people gear up for traffic jams, long commute hours as offices end WFH from October 1 People working in Bengaluru have already started fretting about the city's traffic jams and extremely long commute hours, with several offices starting work from office from October 1.

Bengaluru is once again in the spotlight for its traffic troubles, and the situation may soon become even more difficult for daily commuters. The city, already known for long hours spent on the road, could face a heavier rush starting October 1. Several private companies based along Outer Ring Road (ORR) have decided to end work-from-home and hybrid arrangements, making full-time office attendance compulsory.

While the move is intended to boost productivity, it has also raised concerns about how the city’s already congested roads will cope with the added pressure. Many employees fear longer travel times and increased stress, while some are questioning whether the traffic department has been made aware of this shift.

A Reddit user noted, “WFO Mandatory from 1st Oct, prepare for Traffic woes. A bunch of offices on the ORR have announced Mandatory work from the office starting from 1st October. They’re tying this to performance and salary. Be prepared for the increase in traffic starting from 1st October. I’m not even sure if the Bengaluru Traffic Police has been informed about this change and increase in density of vehicles on the roads."

People in the comments section expressed worries and were already concerned about the traffic snarls and prolonged commute time.

Impact on traffic and surge in vehicle numbers

Data from the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) shows that entries into 26 major tech parks along ORR increased by 45 per cent in June compared to the same month last year. The spike was particularly sharp on Wednesdays, when over 1,20,000 vehicles entered the area in a single day, up from about 82,000 in June 2024. The rise is being driven largely by employees using private vehicles due to compulsory office attendance.

Besides the Outer Ring Road, other key routes in Bengaluru are also expected to see worsening congestion in the coming months. Sarjapur Road and the roads leading to Electronics City are likely to face heavier traffic as more firms insist on employees returning to office.

Bengaluru's persistent traffic woes

Data shared by the Economic Times showed Bengaluru commuters in 2025 spend an average of 63 minutes on a one-way trip covering 19 km, marking a 16 per cent increase from last year. Mumbai records the longest travel time at 66 minutes for 25 km, followed by the National Capital Region (NCR) at 65 minutes for 26 km, though NCR has seen only a 1.5 per cent rise. In Chennai, office goers take around 63 minutes to travel 22 km, while Hyderabad shows a relatively shorter average of 58 minutes for 23 km.